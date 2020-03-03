Whitmer creates task forces to combat spread of coronavirus

The task forces will include key state government agencies, who will work closely with the appropriate community and non-governmental stakeholders.

“While there have been no confirmed cases in Michigan yet, we must recognize that this virus has the potential to impact nearly every aspect of our lives,” Whitmer said in a press release. “From our public schools, colleges, and universities to our businesses and hospitals, we must harness all of the resources we have to ensure we can prevent the spread of coronavirus and keep Michiganders safe.

“This is a strong, smart team that will make protecting our public health their number one priority and work closely with me to protect the people of our state.”