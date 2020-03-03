Yemeni caucus endorses Sanders for Democratic nominee

The Yemeni American Democratic Caucus believes Sanders to be the only candidate capable of addressing its issues of concern

DEARBORN – The Yemeni American Democratic Caucus (YADC) within the Michigan Democratic Party announced on Feb. 28 its endorsement of Vermont senator Bernie Sanders’ campaign for the presidency. After deliberations between its executive committee, the YADC believes that Sanders is the best and most qualified candidate for president, a press release said.

YADC believes that Sanders’ track record in Congress is a clear indication of his commitment to the working class and all Americans to live a dignified life.

Sanders’ consistent positions on social and environmental justice, ending the war in Yemen and long stand on a just and truly negotiated peace in the Middle East are also worth noting as reasons for this endorsement, the caucus said. The caucus calls on the Yemeni and Arab American community to vote in the Democratic primary for president on Tuesday, March 10 (Michigan’s primary date). Early voting, however, is available at City Halls through March 9.