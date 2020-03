AAPAC members during their meeting on March 4. Photo by The Arab American News

DEARBORN – Members of the Arab American Political Action Committee (AAPAC) on Wednesday voted unanimously to endorse Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. AAPAC is a major political group in Michigan, was established in 1998.

Also, AAPAC members voted unanimously to endorse Crestwwod Public School renewal bond that will be on the ballot on March 10.

More to come on the endorsement.