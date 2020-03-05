Dearborn: Workshops scheduled for proposed budget for fiscal year 2021

Dearborn City Council

DEARBORN – The public is welcome to attend workshops in March, April and May in which the City Council will be focused on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2021.

The proposed FY21 budget covers July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.

Traditionally, multiple meetings take place between the administration and the City Council prior to the public hearing and public adoption of the budget.

Budget workshops are set for the Dearborn Administrative Center in Conference Room 1A at 6:30 p.m. The public should use the west entrance.

As of February 19, the dates and topics are as follows:

Monday, March 16: Actuary and Reports, CIP Capital Debt

Wednesday, April 1: Proposed Budget Overview

Monday, April 13: PMADS & Library

Thursday, April 23: Police and Fire

Tuesday, April 28: DPW

Monday, May 4: Recreation and Courts

Wednesday, May 13: DDDAs and Component Units, Clerk & Museum

Monday, May 18: Wrap-up

In case this schedule is subject to change, the schedule of sessions will be updated at www.cityofdearborn.org in the transparency section. Documents related to the proposed FY2021 budget will also be posted continually on the website as they become available.

Additionally, the budget must be approved by the City Council before the new fiscal year begins.