Elizabeth Warren to suspend campaign after disastrous Super Tuesday

AP photo

BOSTON — Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren will drop out of the race to be the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, a source close to her told the New York Times on Thursday. Though her policy proposals are mostly adjacent to that of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), it remains to be seen which candidate she will support going forward.

Sanders has said that he has spoken to Warren in the aftermath of her disappointing Super Tuesday performance, in which she failed to garner support from voters even in her home state, where she came in third. Former Vice President and now front-runner Joe Biden has also reportedly communicated with Warren.

Warren failed to clench victories in any of the early voting states, losing out to a groundswell of support for Sanders and eventually to the Biden campaign’s dramatic surge in South Carolina and Super Tuesday states this past week.

Sanders’ campaign is sure to court Warren’s progressive base in the midst of her campaign’s suspension. The Vermont senator encouraged Warren to be a challenger to Hillary Clinton in 2016, though Warren did not decide to run for president at that time. During the last leg of the 2020 debates, she most notably focused her attacks on billionaire Michael Bloomberg and his seemingly irredeemable past.

In contrast to Bloomberg, however, her campaign took a heavily organizational approach and invested little in television advertisement. She also seemed more subdued than former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) during debates in Iowa and New Hampshire.