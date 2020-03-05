Public Service Days and parking restrictions begin March 2

Drivers are required to remove their parked vehicles from the street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on their Public Service Day/trash day or they could be ticketed -Photo courtesy of the city of Dearborn

DEARBORN – Starting the week of Monday, March 2, Public Service Days and their parking restrictions will go into effect. They will last through Friday, December 18.

The Public Service Day for each neighborhood coincides with that neighborhood’s trash collection day. Once Public Service Days begin for the season, residents should remove their parked vehicles from their neighborhood street on their regular trash day. Tuesday’s trash district should begin getting their parked vehicles off the street on Tuesday, March 3. The pattern continues throughout the week.

Parked vehicles must stay off the street from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. or be subjected to tickets. Even if trash is picked up before 4 p.m., parked cars must stay off the street because other services may be going on until 4 p.m.

This is the fourth year that Public Service Days will remain in effect from March through December. They were extended for the 2017 season to better align with other city services, such as yard waste and loose leaf collection schedules.

Changing weather patterns mean services performed on Public Service Days, such as street sweeping and road repair, could be done earlier and later in the year.

Public Service Days permit more efficient and safe collection of trash, recyclables and yard waste; they allow crews to better manage road repair, tree trimming and sewer and catch basin maintenance.

For parking issues related to Public Service Days and to request a parking exemption due to a hardship, call (313) 943-2294. Parking hardship exemption applications also are available at www.cityofdearborn.org or at the front desk of the Dearborn Police Station.