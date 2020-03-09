People magazine selects Zaman International CEO Najah Bazzy for Women Changing the World issue

The article highlights the more than 8,000 hours of vocational training at Zaman in 2019.

INKSTER – People Magazine has selected Zaman International Founder and CEO Najah Bazzy for its Women Changing the World in 2020 issue which recently hit newsstands around the country. Released nationally on March 6, the issue highlights CEOs, activists and actresses who are creating positive change.

“I am honored by the recognition, but it’s the resilience of the women and children who come to Zaman to escape extreme poverty that is creating change,” said Bazzy. “I think too often people underestimate the impact of hope and empathy and what can happen when you empower someone. That’s what our team at Zaman is focused on every day and where we draw our inspiration to make a difference.”

The full-page profile “Breaking the Cycle of Poverty,” features Zaman’s work providing basic necessities and life skills training from its facility in Inkster designed to be a one-stop center for low-income women and children. The article highlights the more than 8,000 hours of vocational training Zaman provided women in 2019 through its vocational, literacy and culinary arts programs.

Other women featured in the issue are: Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, Law & Order SUV’s Mariska Hargitay, actresses Eva Longoria and Emily Blunt and Awkwafina, Rent the Runway founder Jennifer Hyman, astronaut Christina Koch, activist Nadya Okamoto and Directors and Producers Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Trish Dalton.

Bazzy was named Top 10 CNN Hero last year.

About Zaman International – Hope for Humanity

Zaman International is a non-profit organization committed to advancing the lives of marginalized women and children by empowering them to break the cycle of poverty. Founded as a grassroots group of volunteers in 1996, Zaman has grown to a world-class non-profit organization that has helped nearly 2.1 million people around the world. Operating from its 40,500 square-foot facility in Inkster, Zaman offers assistance ranging from basic necessities to life skills, education and vocational training. Internationally, Zaman collaborates with partners to assist those in need of clean water and relief from natural disasters. Learn more at zamaninternational.org.