Man who made death threat against Ilhan Omar sentenced to one year in prison

Ilhan Omar. Photo via LawandThreats.com

ROCHESTER, NY — Defendant Patrick W. Carlineo, Jr., 56 of Addison, New York, has been sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison by Chief U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr. for death threats to U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) made last year.

The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. this past Friday.

Carlineo, Jr. was also ordered to forfeit six firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

In the call, which was made to Omar’s office at about 12:20 p.m. on March 21 of last year, he repeatedly spoke about violence against the Somali American Congresswoman from Minnesota, who is one of the first two Muslim women elected to the U.S. House along with Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit).

“Do you work for the Muslim Brotherhood?” Mr. Carlineo asked a member of her staff in the call, according to the criminal complaint.

“Why are you working for her,” he asked, calling her a “terrorist” and using an obscenity according to the New York Times.

He continued: “Somebody ought to put a bullet in her skull. Back in the day, our forefathers would have put a bullet in her (f—— skull).”

Earlier, Omar, who has faced several death threats since becoming a Congresswoman, appealed for compassion to exercised toward him.

“’We will not defeat’ hate and threats of political violence ‘with anger and exclusion,’” Omar wrote in a November letter to Judge Frank Geraci, Jr. “We will defeat it with compassion.”

Carlineo was convicted of felony criminal mischief in 1998 and was legally barred from owning any guns. Previously, he had been found guilty of harassing a woman and destroying her property.

Carlineo’s sentence was considerably lighter than the maximum 10 years he had been facing. He still received a lighter sentence than the maximum that had been discussed.

His attorney Sonya Zoghlin took issue with the notion that her client’s sentence had been “light,” saying in a letter to The Huffington Post that the two parties agreed that 12-18 months was standard according to the guidelines.

“A sentence closer to 10 years was never a realistic prospect,” she said.

“Threatening assassination of a public official in our country is dangerous to both the individual and our republic,” Omar wrote in a letter to the judge.

“But we must ask: who are we as a nation if we respond to threats of political retribution with retribution ourselves? The answer to hate is not more hate; it is compassion,” she added.