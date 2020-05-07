“Stay Home” order extended to May 28, manufacturing reopens as part of Safe Start Plan

Governor Whitmer and MDHHS Chief Exec. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun at a press conference in Lansing, May 7. All photos: Governor’s office

LANSING — On Thursday, Governor Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-77 to extend Michigan’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order to May 28. The governor’s order will allow manufacturing workers, including those at Michigan’s Big Three auto companies, to resume work on Monday, May 11 as part of her MI Safe Start Plan.

“This is good news for our state, our businesses and our working families,” Whitmer said. “We’re not out of the woods yet, but this is an important step forward on our MI Safe Start plan to re-engage our economy safely and responsibly. As we continue to phase in sectors of our economy, I will keep working around the clock to ensure our businesses adopt best practices to protect workers from the spread of COVID-19. When we all keep doing our part, we can reduce the risk of a second wave and re-engage our economy safely and responsibly.”

Under the new order, manufacturing facilities will have to adopt safety measures to protect their workers from COVID-19, including conducting a daily entry screening protocol for workers and everyone else entering a facility, a questionnaire covering symptoms and exposure to people with possible COVID-19 and temperature screenings as soon as no-touch thermometers can be obtained. The order states that the facilities must create dedicated entry points at every facility and suspend entry of all non-essential in-person visits, including tours.

Manufacturing facilities must also train workers on, among other things, how COVID-19 is transmitted from person to person, signs and symptoms of COVID-19, steps workers must take to notify the business or operation of signs and symptoms of COVID-19 or suspected or confirmed diagnosis, and the use of personal protective equipment.

Michigan’s Big Three auto manufacturers can return to work on May 11 In addition, masks are required to be at all businesses in the state—including manufacturers— when workers cannot consistently maintain six feet of separation from others. Face shields must be considered for those workers who cannot consistently maintain three feet of separation from other workers.

The governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order remains in effect until May 28. Under this order, Michiganders still must not leave their homes except to run critical errands, to engage in safe outdoor activities or to go to specified jobs. Restart plan outlined: On Thursday, Whitmer also detailed the six phases of her MI Safe Start Plan to re-engage Michigan’s economy. The governor announced that Michigan is in phase three: The phases of the pandemic include: 1) Uncontrolled growth: The increasing number of new cases every day, overwhelming our health systems. 2) Persistent spread: We continue to see high case levels with concern about health system capacity. 3) Flattening: The epidemic is no longer increasing and the health-system’s capacity is sufficient for current needs. 4) Improving: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are clearly declining. 5) Containing: Continued case and death rate improvements, with outbreaks quickly contained. 6) Post-pandemic: Community spread not expected to return. A PDF of the full plan can be found here: https://content.govdelivery.com/attachments/MIEOG/2020/05/07/file_attachments/1446147/Governor%20Whitmer%27s%20MI%20Safe%20Start%20Plan.pdf

Above: Whitmer addresses the state on her latest “Stay Home” executive order, May 7