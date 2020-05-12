Dingell announces $159 million in coronavirus funding for local hospitals

Beaumont’s Dearborn, Taylor, Trenton Hospitals; Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital; Michigan Medicine Women’s Hospital; St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor Hospital to receive support

DEARBORN – On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Dearborn) announced that six hospitals in Michigan’s 12th Congressional District received $159 million in grants from the CARES Act passed by Congress in March. The money will be used to support hospitals and health systems on the frontlines that provided inpatient care for 100 or more COVID-19 patients through April 10, the governor’s office said.

Michigan Medicine Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital received a total of $45,512,678

Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn received a total of $45,324,764

Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital received a total of $22,714,393

St Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor Hospital received a total of $22,024,680

Beaumont Hospital, Taylor received a total of $13,990,804

Beaumont Hospital, Trenton received a total of $9,463,282

“Hospitals are the frontlines and they need support for critical care,” said Dingell. “When we passed the first CARES package we knew the support had to go to hospitals and health systems so they can help those most in need. We will not stop working until all hospitals in Michigan have the resources they need.”

A full list of all hospitals across Michigan that received funding through the CARES Act can be found here.