Former Democratic State Senator Morris Hood III dies of COVID-19

Former State Senator Morris Hood III with Governor Whitmer. Photo: Governor's office

DEARBORN — Detroit Democrat and former State Senator Morris Hood III passed away on Tuesday after a after a long battle with COVID-19, just short of his 55th birthday.

Colleagues and friends grieved the death of the long-time Democratic political figure. Hood represented the Third District encompassing northwest Detroit, Dearborn and Melvindale from 2011-2018. He was previously a state representative between 2003 and 2008. Hood also served in the Wayne County Executive’s Office. He comes from a line of Detroit Democratic politicians.

“Morris was a brother to me,” U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Dearborn) said in a statement. “He loved everyone, but he loved Angela with his whole heart and soul and now he is at home with her.”

Hood’s wife, Angela, died in 2013.

“When John died, there was no one who understood better than he, losing half of yourself, and he just was there as a rock to help get me through,” Dingell said. “He did so much good for so many, never stopped working for others and our communities will deeply miss him. I cannot express how sad I am that he passed and I have another hole in my heart.”

“So many of us that were touched by Senator Morris Hood III and his kindness will miss his smile and warmth,” U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) said in a social media post. “This is another difficult loss for our community.

“Morris was someone so many of us could count on to do the right thing and he did with such love for his people. I pray his family find the strength to get through this difficult time.”

Governor Whitmer also issued condolences and recognized Hood’s political legacy.

“Morris was a dear friend,” Whitmer said. “He was a proud Detroiter and continued the family commitment to the service of his community.

“There was not a more loyal friend, thoughtful advisor or quicker wit. Mo was the type of guy that lit up the room and made you glad to be there. He is doing that in his next life now and those of us left here are better having known him. May he rest in peace. My love and prayers go to his beloved family and many friends who grieve this tough loss.”

Friends and colleagues said Hood battled the disease for several weeks in the hospital and seemed to be in recovery before he suffered from a second bout and passed away.