$5.62 billion in unemployment total benefits paid to Michigan workers, state employees take further cuts

LANSING — Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) announced today some remarkable numbers. $5.62 billion in unemployment benefits have been paid to 1,374,751 workers since March 15, with a further total number of 1,717,555 claimants having applied for state and federal benefits.

The UIA marks March 15 as the “onset of the crisis.” The state claims it has led the way in the country for expediting and speeding up the unemployment claims process. This includes Governor Whitmer’s recent executive order sweeping more than 100,000 non-monetary issues off of accounts, accelerating payments to individuals, the state said.

UIA Data March 15 – May 13, 2020 $5,625,085,822 Benefits paid 1,717,555 Total unique claims (State and Federal) 64,014 Claimants determined ineligible for benefits 1,653,541 Total unique eligible claims (State and Federal) 1,374,751 Claimants Receiving Benefits 144,660 Claimants eligible for certification (now or shortly) 1,519,411 Total claimants paid or eligible for payment 92% Percent paid or eligible 94,309 Claimants with non-monetary hold (due to federal rules) 39,821 Claimants with prior UIA claim issues 134,130 Total claimants requiring adjudication 8% Percent of total

Michigan compared to other states Among the first states to: Begin sending the additional $600 federal payments in Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (April 8) Open PUA unemployment applications to self-employed workers and independent contractors through PUA (April 13). Many states, including those in the Great lakes, have still not made the application available.

“Michigan has been uniquely responsive to the crisis and stood out in terms of the ways it rapidly changed and mobilized resources to try to help people” — The National Employment Law Project, and Washington Center for Equitable Growth said ( Detroit Free Press )

) Second behind NY in percent of claimants processed from 3/21 – 4/11 ( Roll Call )

) Third behind VT and WV in percent of the workforce receiving benefits from 3/25 – 4/25 (NY Times).

The claims total incorporate latest numbers reported by the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL). It also includes those who have applied for federal benefits, but are not yet being reported by the federal labor bureau. Those newly eligible under the CARES Act are counted in the USDOL report only if they applied previously for state benefits and were initially denied for ineligibility at that time.

Michigan announces pay cuts for state employees

Lansing also announced measures today to offset its budget deficit that has been caused by the sate’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Michigan will now participate in a federal “Work Share” program, with impacted state employees taking two temporary layoff days per pay period beginning Sunday, May 17 until July 25, resulting in up to $80 million in decreased wage costs.