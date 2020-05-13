Dingell announces more than $1 million is going to the University of Michigan for coronavirus rapid response research
Congresswoman Debbie Dingell announced the funding on Wednesday.

Dingell announces more than $1 million is going to the University of Michigan for coronavirus rapid response research

Posted: Wednesday 05.13.2020 6:17 pm COMMUNITY, Local

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Whatsapp

ANN ARBOR —  U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Dearborn) announced today more than $1 million in funding to support rapid response research on the coronavirus. The funding is part of the CARES Act passed by Congress in March.  As of May 10, the National Science Foundation (NSF) has issued 10 CARES Act-funded awards in Michigan.

“Science and research are incredibly important at this time and will empower us to defeat this virus,” Dingell said. “We must always support science and it is great to see the University of Michigan is being entrusted to help lead these efforts.”

Michigan State University has also received funding for research. More information on NSF-funded programs and awards in Michigan can be found on the NSF state fact sheets.

nsf_grants_michigan

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

...
Copyright © The Arab American News. All rights reserved.
News, views and interviews from the Arab world and the Arab American community.
error: Content is protected !!