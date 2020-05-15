Michigan Muslims organize televised celebration of Eid al-Fitr

ROYAL OAK — The Michigan Muslim Community Council (MMCC) is organizing a televised celebration marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan on May 24 at 10 a.m., to be aired on the station WMYT, TV 20 Detroit (found on all local cable networks). This event will also be live-streamed on multiple social media platforms.

In accordance with Governor Whitmer’s stay-at-home order, Michigan Muslims have organized a televised Eid service and celebration. Traditionally, the end of Ramadan celebration — called Eid al-Fitr — is celebrated in a congregational service where thousands of Metro Detroit Muslims would gather. Southeast Michigan is home to more than 250,000 Muslims of diverse backgrounds who will be celebrating Eid al-Fitr.

“The Michigan Muslim Community Council, the Imams Council of Michigan and major mosques throughout the state have agreed to cancel their traditional congregational Eid services and community gatherings in order to reduce the danger of spreading coronavirus to other Michiganders,” said Dr. Muzammil Ahmed, executive board member of the MMCC. “We hope this Eid TV program will replace the traditional service most people attend.”

Alternative celebrations, including a Ramadan Light competition, drive by parades, zoom parties and other events consistent with the social distancing guidelines, are planned by mosques across the state.

“The televised Eid program is a wonderful way to bring our communities together in spirit when we cannot be together in person,” said Catherine Ziyad, a member of the Eid Planning Committee at the Muslim Center of Detroit and producer of the program. “It gives us a chance to celebrate our diversity and recognize the generous charitable activities that our

community has been engaged in over the past month.”

The TV program will thank all the Michigan Muslims who have donated and helped deliver more than 50 tons of food and thousands of meals to local food pantries, hospitals and families. The televised Eid celebration will consist of an Eid sermon (Khutbah) to be delivered live by Imam Mohammed Al-Masmari, head of the MMCC’s Imam’s Council. Messages from other imams (Muslim clergy) will be given from mosques across the state, including both Sunni and Shi’a congregations.

Special messages from elected officials and community members are also planned. Performances from artists — including Maher Zain, Martin Curran, Lu Fukhi and comedian Abdallah Jassim — will help bring a message of cheer.

“With tens of thousands of Muslims across Michigan tuning in, it’s sure to be a joyous celebration of our community and a farewell to this holy month of Ramadan,” said Hassan Chami, founder of the Sahoorfest and one of the program organizers. “It’s a great way to show that we are all in this together!”