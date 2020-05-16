Home inspections resume in Dearborn, tall grass enforcement to begin May 18

An East Dearborn neighborhood. Photo via the city of Dearborn.

DEARBORN — The city of Dearborn will begin enforcing violations of the tall grass ordinance starting on Monday, May 18, according to a news release from the city’s website.

“Overgrown grass is not only an eyesore to neighbors, but can provide a refuge for a number of pests,” the release states. “Residents are asked to maintain their lawn to 6 inches or less to avoid these problems.”

In most cases, residents with grass taller than six inches will first be given a notice and time to correct the problem. If the grass is not cut within the designated time on the notice, the city’s contractor will cut the grass and the property owner will be responsible for the fees and any associated penalties. The city added that it will take immediate action on severe cases of neglect representing an immediate hazard to health and safety.

Those unable to tend to their own lawns are now able to hire a landscaping company to perform the service for them, as landscaping is now allowed under Governor Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order. All properties are subject to enforcement regardless of the ability to obtain a landscaping company.

To report property maintenance issues in your neighborhood, call Neighborhood Services at 313-943-2161.

Home inspections resume in Dearborn

The city also announced that it would begin resuming home inspections as of Monday, according to the city’s website and in accordance with Governor Whitmer’s executive order 2020-70.

The Dearborn Administrative Center (DAC) remains closed, but residents are still able to schedule inspections either by phone or online. Those in need of sales, rental or re-occupancy inspections are asked to call 313-943-2120 or to email either gfronczak@ci.dearborn.mi.us or afry@ci.dearborn.mi.us.

Those who wish to schedule a permit inspection for a construction project are asked to call the automated inspection system at 313-943-2400. Permit plans and applications are still being accepted and may be submitted either by mail or at the drop box at the front of the DAC’s main entrance.

All mail should be addressed to: Permit and Plan Review Office, City of Dearborn, 16901 Michigan Avenue Ste. 7, Dearborn MI 48126.

The city is taking several precautionary measures in order to ensure both residents and employees remain safe during inspections taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For full guidelines regarding home inspectors and permit inspections, visit //cityofdearborn.org/government/departments/property-maintenance-development-services.