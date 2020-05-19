Dearborn mosque to hold food drive on Wednesday, May 20 for needy families

Image courtesy: Al-Huda Islamic Association

DEARBORN — For those in need of food during this economically trying time, the Michigan Muslim Community Council (MMCC) will be holding a COVID-19 food drive on Wednesday, May 20, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., in which food baskets will be distributed to families.

This “Pandemic Assistance Program” will be launched at the Muslim American community’s newest mosque in Dearborn, the Al-Huda Islamic Association, located at 8835 West Warren Avenue. The completion of the Al Huda mosque brings another asset by which the Muslim community continues its charitable work in the greater southeast Michigan area.

Since the beginning of the challenging time brought on by the pandemic, the MMCC has conducted a number of food assistance programs at different Islamic mosques and centers across the greater Detroit area.

The mission of the MMCC is to promote unity and cooperation among the diverse Muslim communities, cultures, ethnic backgrounds and races by convening and mobilizing the Muslim community; to promote the best Islamic and American values through advocacy, and organizing service, education and partnerships and coalitions with ethnic racial, religious, education and civic organizations, government and the media; and to pursue social justice, improve human relations and uphold human rights in America.

For more information contact (248)797-1372 via email to mmcc@mimuslimcouncil.com.