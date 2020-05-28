Michigan Secretary of State branches to reopen June 1 by appointment only

Updated renewal mailers with information on the best way to conduct transactions have also been issued. Photo: J.A. Dunbar

LANSING — Secretary of State (SOS) branch offices will reopen in Michigan on June 1 by appointment only for essential transactions not available online, the state announced on Thursday.

Beginning June 1, all 131 branch offices in Michigan will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for appointment-only for transactions such as:

Driver licenses and state ID transactions that must be done in person

Title transfers

Operator, CDL, chauffeur, mechanic and motorcycle testing

Seasonal commercial vehicle renewal

Branch staff will have to follow strict health and safety protocols, including wearing masks, standing six feet apart, using desk shields and continuously disinfecting surfaces. Branch doors will be locked and each branch will have a greeter to let customers with appointments in at scheduled appointment times.

Anyone scheduling an appointment or receiving an appointment reminder will have to arrive at their appointment alone and wearing a face covering or mask. Those showing up will also have to wait in their vehicles or outside the building before the appointment and will be asked to maintain the appropriate six foot distance when announcing themselves to staff at the door.

SOS customers will also have to follow directions on where to stand during the transaction, only stepping forward toward the clerk when providing or retrieving documents. Customers will have to cancel their appointments if they develop COVID-19 symptoms or have come into contact with someone who has been infected within 14 days of the appointment.

The Michigan Department of State has begun sending updated renewal forms this week. These forms are color coded based on the type of transaction needed and include streamlined information to explain how best to conduct the transaction. Renewal forms, which will be mailed in redesigned envelopes measuring nine and half inches by six inches, come in six colors:

Red: Vehicle registration

Blue: Driver’s license

Green: State identification card

Teal: Watercraft

Gray: Snowmobile

Purple: Special plate

Instructions are provided at the bottom of each form to direct customers on options for renewing their credentials, providing information on whether they can complete their transaction online, at a self-service station or by mail, or if they will need to schedule an appointment at a branch office.

A sample of the updated renewal forms can be found on the Michigan SOS website, in the Publications and Forms under the About section. To schedule an appointment, visit Michigan.gov/SOS or call 888-SOS-MICH. Advance appointments can be made up to 180 days ahead of time. Same-day appointments become available 24 hours prior to the appointment time.

“While the offices were closed to the public we conducted more than 3,000 emergency appointments for essential workers and planned and implemented protocols so that we could reopen in a way that ensures the safety of employees and all Michiganders,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Customers can be confident they’ll be able to conduct their business with us safely and efficiently.”