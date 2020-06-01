Whitmer rescinds stay home order, reopens more businesses 

LANSING – On Monday, Governor Whitmer signed another executive order, this time rescinding her previous “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, and moving the entire state to phase four of her MI Safe Start Plan . This is big news for businesses in Michigan, like restaurants, though close contact businesses like gyms and hair salons will remain closed.

The governor’s order will allow retailers to resume business on June 4 and restaurants to reopen on June 8. These business will have to operate under capacity limits. Day camps for children will also be permitted to open on June 8. Effective immediately, groups of 100 or less will be allowed gather outdoors with social distancing, the state said.

“The data has shown that we are ready to carefully move our state into the next phase of the MI Safe Start Plan, but we owe it to our brave frontline heroes to get this right,” Governor Whitmer said. “While Michiganders are no longer required to stay home, we must all continue to be smart and practice social distancing, and encourage those who meet the criteria to get tested for COVID-19. If we all do our part, our goal is to announce a shift to phase five for the entire state prior to the fourth of July. Stay smart, stay safe, and let’s all do our part.”

Office work that is not capable of being performed remotely can resume. In-home services, including housecleaning services, will also resume state-wide.

Gyms and fitness centers will have to conduct outdoor classes, practices, training sessions, or games, provided that coaches, spectators, and participants maintain six feet of distance from one another during these activities. Outdoor pools can also reopen, with restricted capacity.