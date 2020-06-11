Southfield clerk bound over for trial on six felony counts 

SOUTHFIELD – Judge Michelle Friedman Appel has bound over Southfield Clerk Sherikia Hawkins on all six felony counts brought against her, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Thursday.
Stemming from the Nov. 6, 2018 general election, Hawkins was charged as follows:
- Count One: Election law – Falsifying returns/records, a five-year felony and/or $1,000;
- Count Two: Forgery of a public record, a 14-year felony;
- Count Three: Misconduct in office, a five-year felony and/or $10,000;
- Count Four: Using a computer to commit a crime – election law – falsifying returns/records, a seven-year felony and/or $5,000;
- Count Five: Using a computer to commit a crime – forgery of a public record, a 10-year felony and/or $10,000;
- Count Six: Using a computer to commit a crime – misconduct in office, a seven-year felony and/or $5,000.
The complaint alleges that Hawkins, while serving as the clerk for the city of Southfield, used a computer to fraudulently alter or modify the Qualified Voter File after the 2018 General Election to falsely reflect that previously logged absentee ballots were void due to arriving in envelopes that were not signed by the voters.
“The voters of our state deserve a process that is unobstructed,” Nessel said. “That is why I am committed to doing everything in my power to protect our elections from every conceivable threat. The foundation of our democracy depends on it.”
The judges in the 46th District disqualified themselves, which resulted in the appointment of a visiting judge from the 45th Judicial District to conduct the preliminary examination.
The case will now move to the Oakland County Circuit Court for trial. The judge and date have not yet been determined.
