Annual downtown Dearborn summer events returns 

Public invited to enjoy Dearborn Farmers Market, Movies in the Park Series

DEARBORN – Downtown Dearborn welcomes back the Farmers Market on Friday, July 10, from 2 to 7 p.m., and the Movies in the Park series, kicking off on August 7 at Wagner Park. Tailored to follow suggested local and state safety guidelines, both events will continue throughout the summer.

2020 Summer Events Calendar

July 10, 2-7 p.m. Dearborn Farmers Market, Wagner Park

July 17, 2-7 p.m. Dearborn Farmers Market , Wagner Park

Wagner Park July 24, 2-7 p.m. Dearborn Farmers Market , Wagner Park

Wagner Park July 31, 2-7 p.m. Dearborn Farmers Market , Wagner Park

Wagner Park Aug. 7, 2-7 p.m. Dearborn Farmers Market , Wagner Park

Wagner Park Aug. 7, Dusk Movies in the Park: A Dog’s Purpose, Wagner Park

Aug. 14, 2-7 p.m. Dearborn Farmers Market , Wagner Park

Wagner Park Aug. 14, Dusk Movies in the Park: Toy Story 4, City Hall Park

Aug. 21, 2-7 p.m. Dearborn Farmers Market, Wagner Park

Aug. 21, Dusk Movies in the Park: TBD, Wagner Park

Aug. 28, 2-7 p.m, Dearborn Farmers Market, Wagner Park

Aug. 28, Dusk Movies in the Park: Godzilla, City Hall Park

Dearborn Farmers Market

Among a wonderful variety of goods, 2020 vendors will be selling food, body care products, plants and flowers and pet-friendly goodies. Due to current COVID-19-related Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development guidelines, at this time, the Market is unable to offer any artisan-crafted items.

Cooking demonstrations with edible WOW will air monthly and include family-friendly recipes community members are encouraged to make with fresh ingredients purchased at the Market. Learn more via the Farmers Market website and Facebook page.

Movies in the Park

Movies begin after dusk, with the film starting as soon as the night sky allows. To follow ongoing social distancing guidelines, Downtown Dearborn staff will assist attendees in arranging enjoyable views while remaining socially distant and monitor on-site activity to maintain a safe number of participants. The public is invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket and settle in for a fun night.

“With the lifting of the stay-at-home order, we’re happy we can bring back these family favorites to Downtown Dearborn this summer in a manner that is safe and comfortable for our guests,” said Cristina Sheppard-Decius, executive director of the East and West Dearborn Downtown Development Authorities.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a commitment to keeping the community safe, Downtown Dearborn officials made the difficult decision to cancel several popular summer events including Friday Nites Music and Foodie Rallies, Tunes at Noon, Jazz on the Ave, Music in the Park and Kids Day at the Market.

For more Downtown Dearborn news, event details and the latest community updates, visit DowntownDearborn.org or connect on Facebook.

The Dearborn Farmers Market is sponsored by Beaumont, Andrea Fitzgerald Realtor, Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce, edible WOW, The Glass Academy, Keller Williams Legacy, Kiwanis of Dearborn, Dearborn Heights Rotary Club and West Dearborn Downtown Development Authority.