Wayne County treasury office open by appointment only

The County says appointments are mandatory to reduce the spread of COVID-19

DETROIT – Today, Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree announced the re-opening of the Treasurers’ office to the public by appointment only effective immediately. This change was made to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and to comply with social distancing protocols. Appointments can be made by visiting the Treasurer’s Office website : www.treasurer.waynecounty.com

In addition to complying with social distancing guidelines, visitors to the Treasurer’s Office will be required to wear a face covering or mask.

“Even though there will be no property tax foreclosures in 2020, taxpayers are encouraged to continue making payments to avoid foreclosure in the future,” Sabree said.

Payments can be made online, at one of the Divdat kiosks, by Wayne County mobile app, by phone or through the U.S mail. If someone have a need to visit the office in person, appointments can be made by visiting www.treasurer.waynecounty.com

For taxpayer assistance or for other inquiries contact the Wayne County Treasurer’s Office by phone at (313) 224-5990 or email the office at taxinfo@waynecounty.com