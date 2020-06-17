Whitmer announces next steps for school reopenings in the Fall 

The governor will release a “Return to School Roadmap” with guidance for educators on June 30

LANSING —Michigan schools may resume in-person learning in phase 4 of the MI Safe Start Plan, with strict safety measures in place, according to Governor Whitmer.

Whitmer announced on Wednesday that on June 30, she will release an executive order and a robust document called “Michigan’s Return to School Roadmap” that will provide details on what will be required and what will be recommended for schools. The governor also highlighted the need for support and flexibility from the federal government to help ensure resources for students and educators.

“Our students and educators have made incredible sacrifices these past few months to protect themselves and their families from the spread of COVID-19,” Whitmer said. “Thanks to our aggressive action against this virus, those who have done their part to flatten the curve and the heroes on the front lines, I am optimistic that we will return to in-person learning in the fall. “Schools must make sure to enact strict safety measures to continue protecting educators, students and their families. I will continue working closely with the Return to Learn Advisory Council and leaders in health care to ensure we get this right, but we also need more flexibility and support from the federal government. This crisis has had serious implications on our budget and we need federal support if we’re going to get this right for our kids.”

The governor will consider the six phases of the MI Safe Start Plan and the Michigan Economic Recover Council’s eight regions of the state to determine when, where and how face-to-face instruction can resume. Districts, students, staff and families will have to adapt and be prepared to move backwards if there is evidence of community spread of the virus, the state said.