Local businesses and Dearborn officials organize COVID-19 essentials giveaway

The giveaway will begin Saturday, June 20, at 11 a.m.

Dearborn — Dearborn officials have come together with local businesses to organize a COVID-19 essentials giveaway.

On Saturday, June 20, the Bint Jebail Cultural Center, in partnership with Comerica Bank, the Dearborn Police Department and Dearborn Fresh Market, will be holding the community drive-by giveaway of COVID-19 essentials.

The giveaway will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center, located at 15801 Michigan Avenue.

Judge David Turfe, Dearborn Police Chief Ron Haddad and other officials will participate in the giveaway. The care packages contain gloves, footies, safety glasses, hand sanitizer, masks, hand wipes and tissues They are free to the public while supplies last.