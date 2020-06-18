Trump calls for new Supreme Court justices after major rulings against administration

The tweets come after two major Supreme Court decisions that have disappointed conservatives. Photo: AP

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In the aftermath of two major U.S. Supreme Court rulings against the Trump administration this week, the president lashed out on Twitter and called for “new justices” in the highest court in the country.

“The recent Supreme Court decisions, not only on DACA, Sanctuary Cities, Census and others, tell you only one thing, we need NEW JUSTICES of the Supreme Court,” Trump tweeted. “If the Radical Left Democrats assume power, your Second Amendment, Right to Life, Secure Borders and Religious Liberty, among many other things, are OVER and GONE.”

The recent Supreme Court decisions, not only on DACA, Sanctuary Cities, Census and others, tell you only one thing, we need NEW JUSTICES of the Supreme Court. If the Radical Left Democrats assume power, your Second Amendment, Right to Life, Secure Borders and… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

Trump has also promised, over Twitter, a list of potential Supreme Court nominees by Sept. 1. The Supreme Court seats have been seen as crucial by both conservatives and Democratic Party supporters. Many cite a majority conservative Supreme Court to be detrimental to protecting abortion and immigration rights, among other top voter issues.

The tweets come as the Supreme Court voted this week in favor of two of these issues to the disappointment of conservatives across the country, including the Trump administration.

On Monday, the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to bar employers from firing someone for being gay or transgender. The administration previously argued that sexual orientation and gender identity are not part of the scope of the Civil Rights Act.

On Thursday, another landmark vote, lauded by immigrant rights activists. The court decided 5-4 that Trump had illegally ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. President Obama established the program in 2012. It grants young, undocumented immigrants a renewable two-year deferral from deportation and makes applicants eligible for work permits, driver’s licenses and health insurance. Nearly 700,000 people, often called Dreamers, are now enrolled in the program.

(Dreamers) live each day with fear and uncertainty that without DACA protections they could be shipped away to a home they’ve never known. Today is a good day but our work is not over. — U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Dearborn)

“Today’s decision gives certainty and relief for the hundreds of thousands of Dreamers – who came to our country as children and only know one home,” U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Dearborn) said. “These young people are Americans who contribute so many essential functions, pay taxes, serve in the military and are classmates, coworkers, neighbors and friends.

“They live each day with fear and uncertainty that without DACA protections they could be shipped away to a home they’ve never known. Today is a good day, but our work is not over. Our country’s immigration system is broken. For years farmers, our hospitality industry and businesses have struggled to get the workers they need. And we all remember the horror and inhumanity of families being torn apart at the border.”

To be sure, the ruling does not prevent the Trump administration from going after the program in the future. Trump’s call for new justices is in line with his 2016 campaign promises to make the court more conservative.

So far, Trump has appointed justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the court. Gorsuch sided with the majority in Monday’s ruling and wrote the majority opinion. Conservative Justice John Roberts also sided with the Supreme Court’s four liberal judges.

Trump will have to wait till a sitting justice retires or dies before appointing another. So far, none of the liberal judges have said they are preparing to retire.