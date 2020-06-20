Wayne County to launch free, no-appointment COVID-19 antibody testing at Garden City Hospital

Garden City Hospital will perform the antibody testing and assist with plasma donation. The program opens to the public on Tuesday.

WAYNE COUNTY – The Wayne County Public Health Division, in partnership with Garden City Hospital, will open to the public the COVID-19 Save-A-Life Program on Tuesday, June 23.

The program provides COVID-19 drive-up diagnostic and antibody testing for Wayne County employees, Wayne County residents and the general public with no out-of-pocket cost or pre-scheduled appointment. The program is made possible with Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.

“With CARES Act dollars, Wayne County is making testing widely available and building a key partnership with Garden City Hospital to further flatten the curve,” said Wayne County Executive, Warren C. Evans.

As part of the Save-A-Life program, the county will purchase test machines under an operating agreement with Garden City Hospital. Garden City Hospital will use the machines to process testing on-site and to facilitate residents testing positive for the antibodies to donate plasma and potentially save the lives of people in serious or critical condition due to COVID-19.

After a positive antibody test, Garden City Hospital will provide necessary documentation for residents interested in donating plasma to the American Red Cross. This administrative step, typically performed for an additional charge, is covered through the program, making it easier for donations to reach those in need of convalescent blood plasma that effectively fights off the disease.

“We thank the Wayne County Public Health Division for their partnership in making this testing easily accessible to our communities,” said Garden City Hospital CEO, Saju George. “We’re fortunate our team can be involved in the safe administration of these tests to help as many people as possible.”

For more information and updates on Wayne County’s COVID-19 response visit www.wayencounty.com or call 2-1-1 or (734) 287-7873.