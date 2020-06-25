Michigan’s Secretary of State says absentee ballots are being mailed

LANSING — Voters in Michigan who requested absentee ballots can expect them to arrive in their mailboxes soon. The state’s Secretary of State office announced that clerks will begin mailing them on Thursday, June 25, for the August 4 primary elections.

A constitutional amendment passed by voters in 2018 requires ballot mailing begin no later than 40 days prior to elections.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, voters have numerous options to vote safely, including absentee by mail, absentee at a ballot dropbox, in-person absentee at their local clerk’s office or satellite office, or at a polling location on Election Day.

“No one should be forced to choose between their health and their right to vote, and in Michigan no one has to,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “We have been hard at work to ensure even in the midst of a pandemic voters have the full range of options for how to cast their ballot and can be assured no matter how they choose to do so it will be safe and secure.”

To ensure all options are available and safe, the Michigan Bureau of Elections is: