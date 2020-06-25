New payment options for city of Dearborn customers through DivDat Kiosk Network and mobile app

Dearborn’s Mayor Jack O'Reilly using one of the DivDat Kiosks at a Dearborn convenience store on June 24. – Photo courtesy of the city of Dearborn

DEARBORN – The city of Dearborn announced the addition of the DivDat Kiosk Network to its payment options, which means Dearborn residents and customers will be able to pay their water and tax bills more conveniently through DivDat`s kiosk, mobile app and web pay services.

The implementation of the DivDat Kiosk Network has many advantages for Dearborn customers, according to Ginger Burke-Miller, Dearborn’s Finance Department director and treasurer.

“DivDat gives Dearborn citizens another in a growing list of options to interact with the city on their terms, at their convenience,” Burke-Miller said. “The DivDat technology is secure and easy to use. With its many platforms and growing network of physical kiosks, it will improve the process of paying bills.”

It will also improve safety for customers, Burke-Miller said. By being able to pay at a kiosk or mobile app, customers may avoid standing in line with other customers at the Dearborn Administrative Center, and therefore reduce potential exposure to COVID-19.

Individuals opting to use the DivDat mobile app can download it for free from their favorite online app store. Residents can pay their bills through the app with either an e-check or a credit card. The app also features a QR code that pairs with the kiosk for scanning and faster cash payments. The mobile app will store receipts and history of payments and allow users to make payments to other agencies on the network as well.

There is a 3 percent convenience fee applied to transactions using credit or debit cards on both the kiosk and the mobile phone application. No fee will be charged for those paying with cash or check through the kiosk, or with an e-check through the mobile app.

In the near future, upon completion of the main entrance renovation, a kiosk will be installed at the Dearborn Administrative Center (DAC), 16901 Michigan Avenue, and will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In the meantime, a DivDat kiosk was installed in the lobby of the DAC on June 22 and is accessible during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Customers can also use the kiosks at any of 75 locations around Southeast Michigan. A list of these kiosk locations can be found at //divdatkiosknetwork.com or on the Divdat mobile app.

Dearborn Fresh Supermarket, located at 13661 Colson Street and Super Greenland Market at 12715 W. Warren Ave., both in Dearborn, are now hosting DivDat payment kiosks.

DivDat President Jason Bierkle explained how Dearborn residents will benefit.

“We applaud Dearborn Mayor Jack O’Reilly, Treasurer Ginger Burke-Miller and the Dearborn City Council members for embracing this proven technology to enhance customer service, saving both time and money while also increasing the propensity to pay,” Bierkle said. “Residents of Dearborn can now pay these essential tax and water bills via cash, check or credit card at a time of their convenience.”

City of Dearborn customers using DivDat Kiosks to pay their Dearborn water and tax bills may do so by typing in their name or address and the kiosk will automatically display any balances owed. The DivDat kiosks are linked in real time with the city’s information system to provide amounts owed as well as printed or emailed payment receipts.

The DivDat Kiosk Network has been deployed in other communities and assists some 100,000 people per month in paying their bills from DTE Energy, Wayne County, the city of Detroit and the city of Westland, as well as other agencies.