Reminder of fireworks law ahead of the Fourth of July holiday

DEARBORN— With Independence Day coming up soon, residents are reminded of the city’s fireworks ordinance, which mimics state law.

During and leading up to Independence Day in 2020, residents are permitted to use fireworks on the following days and times:

• Between 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. on June 29, June 30, July 1, July 2, July 3 and July 4.

Anyone found discharging fireworks outside of the designated dates and times is subject to a mandatory civil fine of $1,000.

The fine for the use of fireworks on another person’s property without permission—including public, school or church property—is $500.

Additionally, the penalty for the use of fireworks while under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance is a civil infraction with a fine of $1,000.

Further details regarding the use of fireworks can be found in Sec. 14-265 of the city of Dearborn’s Code of Ordinances.