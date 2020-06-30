New website allows Michiganders to easily find closest COVID-19 testing site, phone registration available

The new online tool lets users choose filters that show testing sites that are no-cost, don't require a doctors note, or fit other criteria. Photo: Engin Akyurt

LANSING – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has unveiled a new online tool that lets users conveniently find a COVID-19 testing site near them and register for testing online.

The test finder tool at michigan.gov/CoronavirusTest has filters which allows users to find sites that are free, test people with no symptoms, do not require a doctor’s note and test uninsured people.

User’s can select multiple filters and select proximity to their location. Some testing sites allow users to schedule an appointment online.

For Michiganders who prefer to find and register for testing over the phone, MDHHS has partnered with Michigan 211 to to help residents find test sites and register for testing over the telephone.

Anyone who calls the Michigan COVID-19 hotline Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 888-535-6136, and presses 1 will be transferred automatically to a 211 operator who can help the caller find testing sites and, for select sites, schedule an appointment.

“As Michigan works to expand testing sites, it’s also important to make it as easy as possible for people to identify testing locations and simplify their testing experience,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health. “We continue to work to eliminate barriers to testing so we can identify and contain COVID-19 as much as possible.”

There are over 300 COVID-19 testing sites in Michigan. State government is urging people to get tested if they feel sick, if someone close to them feels sick or if they work outside the home.

Many sites provide drive-thru or walk up testing. Garden City Hospital recently launched a COVID-19 antibody testing program, free for Wayne County residents and employees.

The state has expanded its criteria for COVID-19 testing to encourage people who are not showing symptoms to be tested. These can be people who are at risk because they work in a congregate facility or other high-risk setting, such as a nursing home, jail, prison, homeless shelter, assisted living facility, or anyone that frequently interacts with the public.