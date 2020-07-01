Whitmer signs bill extending expiration of driver’s licenses, state ID cards, vehicle registrations to Sept. 30 

LANSING — On Wednesday, Governor Whitmer signed Senate Bills 876-878, which makes into law her previous executive orders, further extending the renewal dates for driver’s licenses, CDLs, state ID cards and vehicle registrations. Those with driver’s licenses or vehicle registrations expiring between Feb. 1 and June 30 will now have until Sept. 30 to have them renewed.

Many transactions, including vehicle registration renewals, do not need to be conducted in person and should be done online at Michigan.gov/SOS, the state said. Automobile, motorcycle and watercraft registration renewals also can be completed at one of the 122 Self-Service Stations located around the state.