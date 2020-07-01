Whitmer signs bill extending expiration of driver’s licenses, state ID cards, vehicle registrations to Sept. 30 

LANSING — On Wednesday, Governor Whitmer signed Senate Bills 876-878, which makes into law her previous executive orders, further extending the renewal dates for driver’s licenses, CDLs, state ID cards and vehicle registrations. Those with driver’s licenses or vehicle registrations expiring between Feb. 1 and June 30 will now have until Sept. 30 to have them renewed.
Many transactions, including vehicle registration renewals, do not need to be conducted in person and should be done online at Michigan.gov/SOS, the state said. Automobile, motorcycle and watercraft registration renewals also can be completed at one of the 122 Self-Service Stations located around the state.
“I am pleased to continue to work with the legislature to codify significant executive orders that help Michiganders cope with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Whitmer said. “These bills will give Michigan residents peace of mind and reduce the amount of person-to-person interaction necessary when renewing licenses and registrations.”
“We are grateful for the support of the legislature and Governor Whitmer in our work to ensure essential transactions can be conducted in our branch offices in a way that balances the health of staff and customers with the needs of Michigan drivers,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “We have been continually assessing the safest way to maintain branch operations and this legislation will go a long way toward those efforts.”
Residents needing to schedule an appointment can do so online at Michigan.gov/SOS or by calling 888-SOS-MICH. Advance appointments can be made up to 180 days ahead of time. Same-day appointments become available 24 hours prior to the appointment time.
