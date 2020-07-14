COVID-19 therapy collaborative offers free behavioral health help to youth and families

The Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network (DWIHN) launched the Detroit COVID-19 Therapy Collaborative with support from four foundations.

DETROIT – In May, the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network (DWIHN) launched the Detroit COVID-19 Therapy Collaborative, which provides free behavioral health supports and counseling to those who need help, with support from the Ethel and James Flinn Foundation, Skillman Foundation, Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan and the Michigan Health Endowment Fund. The first of its kind, this virtual platform provides access to a safe and private network of behavioral health resources and therapy supports by trained counselors for children and families age 14-years-old and older.

“This is a remarkable partnership,” said DWIHN President and CEO Willie E. Brooks, Jr. “I am grateful that other organizations share our passion to reach out to young people and families during these unprecedented times as we try and get a handle on the impact COVID-19 is having on our young people.”

The Detroit COVID-19 Therapy Collaborative is available to teens and adults age 14 and up through the rest of this year. Individuals will be able to receive up to 12 therapy sessions via phone, tablet or computer. These sessions are with professional counselors to provide screenings, brief interventions and treatment. This is available for youth and adults who are approaching a crisis related to or triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve never experienced this before, we’re facing so much uncertainty and we shouldn’t have to do it alone,” said James and Ethel Flinn Foundation Executive Director & CEO Andrea Cole. “African Americans have been hit particularly hard. This is a trying time for all of us, but especially for young people who may already be struggling with mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts, hopelessness or substance use disorder.”

An array of comprehensive, culturally responsive supports and counseling services is available to individuals who live, work or worship in Detroit/Wayne County. The Detroit COVID-19 Virtual Therapy Collaborative consists of partners within the DWIHN system of care, Development Centers, Inc., Hegira Health Inc., The Children’s Center and Starfish Family Services.

To access services, call or text 855-966-3313 or visit www.ReachUsDetroit.org