Some people are exempt from wearing a mask, Whitmer offers clarification

A new executive order explains how some people fall under an exception and do not have to cover their face indoors.

LANSING – Governor Whitmer signed an additional order that clarifies that businesses may not assume that an unmasked customer cannot medically tolerate a face covering, though they can accept a customer’s verbal explanation that they fall within a specified exception and do not have to. It also requires public safety officers to wear a face covering unless doing so would seriously interfere in the performance of their responsibilities, and clarifies that wearing a mask at a polling place for purposes of voting in an election is not required, but strongly encouraged. The new order also addresses the interaction between the mask order and prior Safe Start orders that also required face coverings in indoor public spaces.

“Wearing a mask is the right thing to do to protect our families, our businesses, and our economy,” said Governor Whitmer. “If everyone in Michigan masks up, we can save thousands of lives and put ourselves in a better position to send our kids back to school in the fall. For the safety of our loved ones and our dedicated first responders on the front lines: mask up, Michigan.”

Exceptions to the mask order

Although a face covering is strongly encouraged even for people who are not required to wear one, the requirement to wear a face covering does not apply to individuals who: Are younger than five years old

Cannot medically tolerate a face covering

Are eating or drinking while seated at a food service establishment

Are receiving a service for which temporary removal of the face covering is necessary

Are exercising when wearing a face covering would interfere in the activity

Are at a polling place for purposes of voting in an election

Are entering a business or are receiving a service and are asked to temporarily remove a face covering for identification purposes

Are communicating with someone who is deaf, deafblind, or hard of hearing and where the ability to see the mouth is essential to communication

Are officiating at a religious service

Are giving a speech for broadcast or to an audience, provided that the audience is at least six feet away from the speaker “COVID-19 is far from over – people are still getting sick and dying,” said Katie Scott, RN, vice president of the Michigan Nurses Association. “As a nurse, I’m worried that many people are not taking the pandemic seriously enough. Don’t wait until COVID happens to you or a loved one to take action. Wearing a mask is a simple step that protects everyone.”

The state has said that ver the past two weeks, every region in Michigan has seen an uptick in new cases, and daily case counts now exceed 20 cases per million in all but one region in the state. Research confirms that a big part of the reason is spotty compliance with the governor’s requirement that individuals wear face coverings in public spaces. More and more young people are also testing positive for the virus, showing they are likely gathering for summer events and get-togethers without following mask and social distancing guidelines. Whitmer signed an executive order requiring masks be worn in indoor public spaces last Friday, with Lansing sending out a cell phone alert regarding the order on Monday. She also extended the declaration of state of emergency and disaster in Michigan, thereby extending her emergency powers, and ensuring she has the legal framework to pass further emergency orders if the health crisis gets worse.