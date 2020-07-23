Two individuals robbed Hak’s Jewelry on Warren Ave., police asking for help identifying suspects

The two armed men fled the store in a black, late-model Jeep Grand Cherokee with 5-point star rims. Photo(s) courtesy: Dearborn Police Department

DEARBORN — Hak’s Jewelry, the jewelry store owned and operated by a member of the Abdel-Hak family, was robbed by two armed men Wednesday evening.

According to the Dearborn Police Department, the two men broke into the jewelry store located at 10221 Warren Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. and proceeding to commit armed robbery.

One of the individuals is described as a White or Arabic male, 6’0″-6’3″, slim build, and the other as an unknown male, 5’6″-5’8″, medium build. Both were armed with handguns and entered the store and stole assorted jewelry items.

The two fled the location in a black late-model Jeep Grand Cherokee with 5-point star rims.

“Brazen acts of violent crime will not be tolerated in the city of Dearborn,” Dearborn Police Chief Ron Haddad said, “and with the assistance of the community, the suspects will be brought to justice.”

The investigation is still ongoing and the Dearborn Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public with identifying these two subjects.

The owner is Hassan Abdel-Hak. His brother, Zouher Abdel-Hak, owns another jewelry store, N.J. Diamonds in Dearborn, and is the current Dearborn Heights city treasurer.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers: 1-800- SPEAK UP (1-800-773-2587)/ online: www.1800speakup.org/ text: CSM and your tip to CRIMES (274637)