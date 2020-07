Whitmer limits indoor gatherings once again, Detroit casinos reopen

Starting July 31, statewide indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people and bars will be closed for indoor service across Michigan, including the northern part of the state, according to a new order signed by Governor Whitmer on Wednesday.

COVID-19’s resurgence is closely associated with super-spreading events at large social gatherings, often attended by young people, the state said. An outbreak at a Lansing bar has resulted in 187 infections, more than 50 cases have been linked to a single house party in Saline and a sandbar party at Torch Lake over the July 4 weekend led to at least 43 confirmed cases.

The new order limits outdoor gatherings to 100. The outdoor gathering limits will remain at 250 in Regions 6 (17 counties in Northern Michigan) and 8 (the Upper Peninsula).