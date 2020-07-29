Whitmer limits indoor gatherings once again, Detroit casinos reopen

COVID-19’s resurgence is closely associated with super-spreading events at large social gatherings, often attended by young people, the state said. An outbreak at a Lansing bar has resulted in 187 infections, more than 50 cases have been linked to a single house party in Saline and a sandbar party at Torch Lake over the July 4 weekend led to at least 43 confirmed cases.

The new order limits outdoor gatherings to 100. The outdoor gathering limits will remain at 250 in Regions 6 (17 counties in Northern Michigan) and 8 (the Upper Peninsula).