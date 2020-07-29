Whitmer limits indoor gatherings once again, Detroit casinos reopen

COVID-19’s resurgence is closely associated with super-spreading events at large social gatherings, often attended by young people, the state said. An outbreak at a Lansing bar has resulted in 187 infections, more than 50 cases have been linked to a single house party in Saline and a sandbar party at Torch Lake over the July 4 weekend led to at least 43 confirmed cases.
The new order limits outdoor gatherings to 100. The outdoor gathering limits will remain at 250 in Regions 6 (17 counties in Northern Michigan) and 8 (the Upper Peninsula).
“After seeing a resurgence in cases connected to social gatherings across the state, we must further limit gatherings for the health of our community and economy,” Whitmer said. “By taking these strong actions, we will be better positioned to get our children back into classrooms and avoid a potentially devastating second wave.”
Bars must remain closed, but Detroit casinos will also be allowed to open on August 5, with a 15 percent occupancy cap and temperature screening. Casinos must require patrons to wear a face covering, except while eating or drinking or for identification purposes.
