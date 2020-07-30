Trump wants to delay elections, but only Congress has the power to do so

The date of presidential election is baked into U.S. law to be the Tuesday after the first Monday in November in every fourth year and would require an act of Congress to change. Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Trump once again went after what he calls “universal mail-in voting” fraud, calling foul play and even considered delaying national elections “until people can properly, securely and safely vote.”

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

But the U.S. Constitutions give Congress the ultimate power to make decisions over the timing of the elections.

“I’ve never been asked the question before,” said Attorney General William Barr when asked in congressional testimony earlier this week whether Trump could change the election date. “I’ve never looked into it.”

Trump has previously questioned the legitimacy of mail-in ballots, which have been used in far greater numbers in primary elections during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has also made allegations of potential voter-rigging without actual evidence and has refused to say he would accept official election results if he lost.

Trump did not provide any evidence of voter fraud this time either. Such fraud is a serious crime with serious criminal penalties, under U.S. law. Five states already rely exclusively on mail-in ballots with extra security measures in place to prevent such fraud.

Mail-In Voting is already proving to be a catastrophic disaster. Even testing areas are way off. The Dems talk of foreign influence in voting, but they know that Mail-In Voting is an easy way for foreign countries to enter the race. Even beyond that, there’s no accurate count! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Election security experts largely agree all forms of voter fraud are rare, including absentee balloting, according to AP News.

In Michigan, absentee ballot voting has been promoted by the Secretary of State (SOS) since the peak of COVID-19 cases. Absentee applications were mailed out earlier in the year with many choosing the method over traditional polls because of health concerns. Michigan has not shunned polling stations however, and Governor Whitmer’s last executive order on mask wearing does not make it compulsory to don a mask at one.

Whitmer said Trump should focus on saving American lives, not threatening to delay the 2020 elections.