Trump wants to delay elections, but only Congress has the power to do so
The date of presidential election is baked into U.S. law to be the Tuesday after the first Monday in November in every fourth year and would require an act of Congress to change. Photo: Reuters

Trump wants to delay elections, but only Congress has the power to do so

Posted: Thursday 07.30.2020 10:42 am Elections, National Election, U.S.A

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Whatsapp

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Trump once again went after what he calls “universal mail-in voting” fraud, calling foul play and even considered delaying national elections “until people can properly, securely and safely vote.”

But the U.S. Constitutions give Congress the ultimate power to make decisions over the timing of the elections.

“I’ve never been asked the question before,” said Attorney General William Barr when asked in congressional testimony earlier this week whether Trump could change the election date. “I’ve never looked into it.”

Trump has previously questioned the legitimacy of mail-in ballots, which have been used in far greater numbers in primary elections during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has also made allegations of potential voter-rigging without actual evidence and has refused to say he would accept official election results if he lost.

Trump did not provide any evidence of voter fraud this time either. Such fraud is a serious crime with serious criminal penalties, under U.S. law. Five states already rely exclusively on mail-in ballots with extra security measures in place to prevent such fraud.

Election security experts largely agree all forms of voter fraud are rare, including absentee balloting, according to AP News.

In Michigan, absentee ballot voting has been promoted by the Secretary of State (SOS) since the peak of COVID-19 cases. Absentee applications were mailed out earlier in the year with many choosing the method over traditional polls because of health concerns. Michigan has not shunned polling stations however, and Governor Whitmer’s last executive order on mask wearing does not make it compulsory to don a mask at one.

Whitmer said Trump should focus on saving American lives, not threatening to delay the 2020 elections.

“It’s clear that the president is more focused on his chances in the 2020 election than on protecting families from a virus that has killed more than 150,000 Americans,” said Whitmer. “The truth is that mail-in absentee voting is safe, simple, and patriotic – so much so that the president and more than a dozen of his closest advisors have done it.

“If we could hold an election in 1864 in the midst of a Civil War threatening to tear our country apart, we can and will hold one in 2020. It’s time for the president to get his priorities straight and work with Congress on a bipartisan recovery package that protects our families, frontline workers, and small business owners.”

Last week, Michigan’s SOS reported more than 1.8 million requests for absentee voter ballots with more than 600,000 returned. Comparatively, the total number of absent voter ballots cast in the August 2016 state primary was just 484,094.

In a statement sent over to The Arab American News, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said her department will ensure fair and accessible voting for Michigan residents, no matter what the President has implied about the matter:

“Even in the midst of a global pandemic, Michigan’s elections will continue to be safe, secure, accessible, and on schedule. Any suggestions to the contrary are irresponsible attempts to sow seeds of doubt in the minds of voters.”

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

...
Copyright © The Arab American News. All rights reserved.
News, views and interviews from the Arab world and the Arab American community.
error: Content is protected !!