Breaking: Huge explosion rocks Beirut, at least 25 dead, 2500 injured

The aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday, Aug. 4. File photo

BEIRUT – A huge explosion in Beirut has killed at least 25 people had been killed and more than 2,500 were injured. The explosion sent a shockwave across the Lebanese capital, creating massive destruction; shattering windows and collapsing apartment balconies.

Social media became flooded with videos and photos from eye-witnesses on the ground soon after the explosion. Lebanon’s health minister said more than 25 people had been killed and more than 2,500 were injured, according to Reuters. These numbers will likely rise.

“It is a disaster in every sense of the word,” Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan said in an interview with several television channels while visiting a hospital in the Lebanese capital.

Different angles from footage of the blast shared by residents on social media show a column of smoke rising from the port district followed by an enormous blast.

Local reports showed dozens of people being turned away from the Hotel-Dieu hospital, which itself sustained damage from the explosion. Corridors of the hospital are lined with injured people awaiting care.

Varying reports on causes

“I promise you that this catastrophe will not pass without accountability… Those responsible will pay the price,” Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab said in a televised speech. “Facts about this dangerous warehouse that has been there since 2014 will be announced and I will not preempt the investigations”.

According to Al Jazeera new agency, the Lebanese Interior Minister said that ammonium nitrate was stored in the port, which is what caused the explosion. He said Lebanese customs should be asked about why it was there.

Al Jazeera has also said the head of General Security, General Abbas Ibrahim, visited the site of the explosion and said it appears the explosion was caused by highly explosive material that was stored in a warehouse. According to Ibrahim, the explosive material was confiscated years ago.

“We are at the entrance of Beirut’s port, you can see behind me the chaos. Ambulances continue to arrive, continue to evacuate the casualties,” Khodr told an Al Jazeera reporter. “So far according to security sources, at least 10 people have been killed, but we are expecting that number to rise because we understand from the health minister as well as the Lebanese Red Cross that there has been hundreds of injuries.”

Earlier local media reports indicated the site of the explosion may have been a warehouse for fireworks, though official security sources are not citing that as a potential cause at the moment.

Israel denies involvement

Because of political tensions, social media has become ripe with speculations surrounding Israel’s involvement. However, Israeli an official has said the country has nothing to do with the explosion.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told Israeli N12 television news that the explosion was most likely an accident caused by a fire. The country has offered humanitarian aid to Lebanon through foreign channels, as the two countries have no diplomatic relations.

Diab has called for a day of mourning on Wednesday, while President Michel Aoun has called for an emergency meeting of the country’s Supreme Defense Council.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for more up-to-date coverage of events as more information becomes available.