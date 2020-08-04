White House seeks deal this week with congressional Democrats on coronavirus bill

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speak to reporters in July. Photo: Erin Scott/Reuters

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) – White House negotiators on Tuesday vowed to work “around the clock” with congressional Democrats to try to reach a deal on coronavirus relief by the end of this week, as the pandemic takes a heavy toll on American life.

Following an afternoon meeting of the four main negotiators, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin raised the possibility of a deal by week’s end, which could clear the way for votes in the Senate and House of Representatives.

Mnuchin said negotiators would now “work around the clock” and have set a timeline “so that the legislation can be then passed next week” if a tentative deal is in hand.

But Mnuchin warned that “we’re not going anywhere close” to the $3.4 trillion that Democrats have been seeking. He did not elaborate.