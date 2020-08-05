Election Day 2020: Unofficial results show victories for Tlaib, Worthy, Aiyash

The three clenched impressive numbers, with Aiyash in particular managing a landslide win in a crowded field for the District Four seat

DEARBORN – Unofficial election results out of Wayne County for the Aug. 4 primaries show victories for Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) and Debbie Dingell (D-Dearborn), Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree, Wayne Commissioners Sam Baydoun, Al Haidous, David Knezek, Abraham Aiyash running for State Rep. District 4 and State Rep. Abdullah Hammoud (D-Dearborn).

Polling locations reported low voter turn out throughout the state, not surprising for a non-presidential election. Add to that the state’s focus on getting voters to fill and return absentee ballots to mitigate public health hazard from the COVID-19 pandemic, a successful strategy for the Secretary of State (SOS), pending any post-election disputes over results.

Though numbers are still being finalized, the SOS office told Lansing State Journal yesterday that of 2,065,060 absentee ballots requested 1,589,451, or 77 percent, had been returned as of late Tuesday evening.

In Hamtramck, absentee votes are still being finalized and turned into the county as of Wednesday morning. For now, the one local ballot proposal for a 7 mill school bond seems to be lagging behind by more than half as of noon, Wednesday.

Tlaib thankful for her district’s support

In a resounding victory for Tlaib over her opponent, Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones, Tlaib cleared almost double the votes at 63,650 over Jones’ 32,582 (with 90 percent of precincts reporting). Jones had recently gotten criticism over her support from, among others, the real-estate industry, for whom she backed hundreds of millions in tax incentives.

Jones’ also levied the accusation that Tlaib was single-mindedly focused on her national image, as Jones’ supporters implied that Tlaib’s ethnic origins alone should somehow disqualify her from running in the district she was born and raised in.

The 13th Congressional District raised me, and it is an honor to represent my neighbors in the United States House of Representatives. – U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit)

This the second time Tlaib, 43, a former state legislator, has defeated Jones for the congressional seat. Tlaib sent out a message through her campaign shortly after her victory solidified.

“The 13th Congressional District raised me, and it is an honor to represent my neighbors in the United States House of Representatives,” Tlaib said. “This re-election campaign took place during unprecedented times and involved us showing up for others and making sure our people had what they needed to get through the COVID-19 pandemic while demanding change and the end to systemic racism.

“Voters sent a clear message that they’re done waiting for transformative change, that they want an unapologetic fighter who will take on the status quo and win… Thank you to my neighbors, to the countless volunteers, my dedicated team, and to my family for staying by my side and demanding that we never lose our sense of urgency for serving the people. Onward to November, defeating the impeached President, and showing up for each other along the way.”

Worthy beats out progressive candidate Burton-Harris

Late Tuesday night numbers show Worthy trailing behind the progressive-backed Victoria Burton-Harris. But once absentee vote counts became finalized there was no question of Worthy’s popularity in the county, if election results can be indication of such.

With almost 90 percents precinct reporting, Worthy clenched a whopping 156,749 votes compared to Burton-Harris’ 93,614.

Worthy has led the county’s prosecutor’s office, the busiest in Michigan, since 2004. She became nationally known for prosecution of Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and clearing the back log unprocessed rape kits in Detroit in a massive project.

33-year-old Burton-Harris accused Worthy of prosecuting African-Americans more than anyone. She also looked to reform the prosecutor’s office in an effort to end mass incarceration. The criminal defense attorney was endorsed by Vermont Senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. Burton-Harris also spoke at a rally organized by the Arab American community against police brutality following the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

But Worthy was also the first prosecutor in the country to convict on-duty police officers of murder when she prosecuted officers Walter Budzyn and Larry Nevers for the November 1992 death of Detroiter Malice Green.

Worthy carried the support of big-name Democrats like Governor Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel. She was also endorsed by the Arab American Political Action Committee (AAPAC) and The Arab American News (who endorsed all of the candidates listed above).

Aiyash runs organized campaign, wins by landslide

After mobilizing voters in Hamtramck and Detroit on election day, with campaign watchdogs keeping a watchful eyes at polling locations, the young “Abe” Aiyash came out victorious with all precincts reporting results on Wednesday morning.

Finally tally was 5,352 votes in a crowded field of contenders for the Fourth District state representative seat formerly occupied by the late Isaac Robinson. The numbers show Aiyash basically decimating his opponents, with runner-up Michele Oberholtzer managing only 1,946 votes total, and former Detroit School Board member Tawanna Simpson gaining 1,056.

Aiyash’s hometown Hamtramck showed high voter response and community engagement through the city’s tight-knit Yemeni community. Front yards all over the city could be seen showing off Aiyash campaign signs.

But endorsements from Sanders, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, Hamtramck Mayor Karen Majewski and others certainly Aiyash gain legitimacy. Ironically, Robinson’s mother and former state rep. for the same district, Rose Mary, who once employed Aiyash, chose to endorse his opponent Simpson.

As for Oberholtzer, this is her second time running for the seat. The tax foreclosure prevention advocate, previously came in third after former Hamtramck City Councilman Saad Almasmari in the 2018 race won by Isaac.