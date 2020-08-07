Dearborn Heights welcomes Dearborn Fresh to its downtown

In Dearborn Heights, The Arab American News Publisher Osama Siblani speaks at the grand opening of a popular Dearborn grocery store, Dearborn Fresh. All photos/video: Imad Mohamad/The Arab American News

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Dearborn Fresh Supermarket celebrated its grand opening in Dearborn Heights on Aug. 3.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans said the store’s opening is great not just for the community, but for the entire county.

“This is an important day for Wayne County,” he said. “It’s important to be around so many friends. Dr. Kamal, thank you for your investment in Wayne County and our communities. In a time when Wayne County is fighting to keep small businesses going, it’s really great seeing businesses come out of the box.”

Evans also said a store like this is what keeps communities strong.

“The way to keep a community strong is by having good food, good vegetables, keeping people employed, that’s what makes a community strong,” he said. “I think it’s really critical and I want to thank the Turfah family for what they’ve done.”

Dearborn Heights Mayor Paletko said that he is proud to have the supermarket in the city.

“This supermarket is going to be an anchor for Ford Road and our downtown,” he said. “I am so pleased at the Arab American investment in Dearborn Heights and along Ford Road. We know this is going to be a success.”



















Co-owner Kamal Turfah said that he is optimistic about the store’s success.

“Ten years ago, the first Dearborn Fresh came in the middle of a recession,” he said. “Many were skeptical about its prospects, but we were not. We were able to gain your trust and confidence. Now comes this Dearborn Fresh in the middle of hard times, a recession and a global pandemic. We are even more optimistic.”

In addition to being a supermarket, Dearborn Fresh also has several other amenities inside.

“We have many specialty shops,” Turfah said. “We have a coffee shop, a pastry/bakery, we have a sushi section, a phone repair shop, in addition to a roastery with a selection of exotic nuts and spices from around the world.”

Turfah said the principles that guide them include quality of service and products, but more importantly satisfied employees.

“Seeing happy and satisfied employees, who are our team members, who we truly need more than any of us,” he said. “Thank you to all the managers and employees who work sincerely and tirelessly. Our appreciation and gratitude is a lot more than any money can pay.”

Turfah also said that the store will be implementing the current state laws requiring masks.

“We are providing masks to our employees and customers,” he said. “We have several sanitation stations throughout the store and will be taking employees’ temperature when they arrive to work.”



















Dearborn Heights City Councilman Bill Bazzi said this is an exciting time for the city.

“It’s wonderful to have new businesses, which will attract more opportunities and create jobs within our city,” he said. “This is a great example of a business venture which our residents can enjoy and benefit from.”

Dearborn Heights City Councilman Dave Abdallah said he is very excited about this new supermarket opening up in Dearborn Heights.

“We are a city that is welcoming to new business,” Abdallah said. “It’s exciting to see all the major investments coming into Dearborn Heights! It’s a beautiful place with a deli ,bakery, coffee shop and lots of great products. I wish the new owners great success.”

Dearborn Fresh is now open at 26811 Ford Road in Dearborn Heights.

Above: Footage from the grand opening ceremony for Dearborn Fresh in Dearborn Heights, Monday, Aug. 3.