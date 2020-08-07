In solidarity: Western Union allows money transfers to Lebanon for zero fees and paid out in U.S. dollars

DENVER – Western Union announced that it is offering zero-fee, international money transfers paid out in U.S. dollars to Lebanon, as the country grapples with its recent tragedy amidst other economic and pandemic-related threats.

“We owe the people of Lebanon recognition for their spirit of resilience, especially during times of strife,” said Jean Claude Farah, president, Global Network, Western Union. “Our zero-fee to be paid out in U.S. dollars is a small form of relief to facilitate additional financial flows into Lebanon.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Lebanon as they confront this latest tragedy following the horrific explosion in Beirut on August 4,” Farrah added. “Our thoughts and prayers are with families of those injured and have lost their lives.

“We know the people of Lebanon will stand strong as they grapple with this latest issue amidst other pressures of economic and COVID-19 related issues. We also know there are tens of millions of Lebanese families and loved ones working or living across the world – and they send money regularly to pay for a variety of needs.

The Western Union Foundation will also extend its current donations to International Medical Corps for relief efforts to the people of Beirut affected by this tragedy.