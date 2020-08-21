Children with cancer need immediate help in the wake of Beirut blast

Dr. Peter Noun (left) with children from the pediatric oncology unit at Saint Georges Hospital in Beirut. All photos courtesy of Dr. Noun

DEARBORN – Jackie Ayoub, a PhD candidate at University of Michigan-Dearborn, has set up a GoFundMe page to accept donations that will go towards helping patients of the pediatric oncology unit at Saint George Hospital in Beirut.

The unit was badly damaged along with the hospital in the Aug. 4 explosion at the city’s port. Now those young patients with cancer that relied on the unit for chemotherapy medications and radiations are in life-threatening danger, and badly need assistance.

Dr. Peter Noun, the chair of the pediatric hematology oncology unit at Saint George Hospital, recently spoke to CNN about his hospital’s dire needs. That interview can be viewed here:

“I was raised in Lebanon, and I moved 4 years ago to Michigan to do my masters and PhD,” Ayoub told The Arab American News. “I have no words to describe the explosion in Beirut on Aug. 4. Seeing what happened to my country aches my heart. Our Lebanon is crying for help.”

Ayoub said she is in contact with Dr. Noun, who said the money will be used to meet the urgent needs of treating the children in different hospitals.

Ayoub and fellow organizers are also working with the Basilica of Saint Mary in Livonia to raise the money. Please contact Jackie Ayoub (248) 839-4911 or Ruwayda Hallal (248) 514-0048 for more information. The organizers so far have raised close to $5000 of their $20,000 goal.

Donations can be made here: https://gf.me/u/yqt7yu