Unemployed Michiganders will receive an additional $300 a week through federal funding

Governor Whitmer again calls on the president, Congress to work together on a longer-term recovery package to bolster unemployment benefits

LANSING – On Friday, the United States Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) approved the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency’s application for funding that would provide an additional $300 per week payment to Michiganders receiving unemployment benefits.

“This is good news for the thousands of Michiganders who are still without work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still a short term band aid that falls short of what’s needed,” said Governor Whitmer. “We need the president, Mitch McConnell, and Congress to put partisanship aside and pass a bipartisan recovery package that will help us save lives and get people back on their feet. “Michigan families, frontline workers, and small business owners are counting on the federal government to do the right thing and work together on their behalf.”

Eligible claimants will be paid benefits retroactive to Aug. 1. It is unclear at this time how long funding for the program will last. The UIA estimates that under the program, about 910,000 Michiganders would receive at least $300 per week in supplemental benefits. The program allows for existing Unemployment Trust Fund payments delivered by Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency to count as 25 percent matching funds required for participation.