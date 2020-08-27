Free Narcan drive-thru giveaway for Wayne County community

Narcan will rapidly reverse the effects of an overdose through a nasal spray

DETROIT — The Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network (DWIHN) will be hosting a free Narcan giveaway on Aug. 31, in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), emergency medical services and emergency departments are reporting a surge in opioid overdoses since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. EMS responses for opioid overdoses increased by 33 percent from April to May of this year, while EMS responses are up by 26 percent.

Naloxone, or Narcan as it is commonly called, rapidly reverses the effects of an overdose through a nasal spray. International Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held on Aug. 31 each year and aims to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths. It also acknowledges the grief felt by families and friends of those who have died or had a permanent injury as a result of a drug overdose.

The drive-thru event will take place Monday, Aug. 31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 707 West Milwaukee, Detroit, parking lots A and B.

“Our organization is committed to all of the 75,000 individuals that it serves who struggle on a normal day,” said Willie E. Brooks, Jr., DWIHN president and CEO. “Now throw in a pandemic on top of it, it’s difficult for all of us to cope on a daily basis. We still have an opioid problem in this country and we are doing all that we can to stop it.

“We have a robust Provider Network that has boots on the ground helping people who are struggling with substance use disorder and mental health issues get into treatment and recovery. We have rolling recovery units in the communities handing out supplies and resources. Distributing free Narcan is just one more way for all of us to save lives.”