Motive still unknown in case of Dearborn Heights man shooting and killing mother and sister

Dearborn Heights Police respond to 911 call for shots fired at Cherry Hill Village Apartments on Saturday - Photo: Todd McInturf/Detroit News

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – Michigan State Police detectives are still trying to find out what caused a 43 year old Dearborn Heights man to shoot and kill his mother and sister on Saturday.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at the Cherry Hill Village Apartments in Dearborn Heights.

According to the police report, Dearborn Heights Police were called to the scene after reported gunshots were called into 911 dispatch. When police arrived, the suspect was on a second story balcony overlooking the parking lot with an AR style rifle.

Despite Dearborn Heights Police making contact with the suspect and demanding he drop the weapon, the suspect began firing shots at the responding officers. Officers again demanded he drop the weapon, however, the suspect began shooting at police again.

Officers then returned fire and shot and killed the suspect.

Once the area was secured, police located the body of the suspect’s 67 year old mother and 33 year old sister in the apartment along with another rifle and several loaded magazines.

While Michigan State Police have not yet released the names of the suspect or the victims, it was confirmed that there were no other reported injuries.

Dearborn Heights Police Chief Mark Meyers told The Arab American News that what is currently posted on the MSP’s Twitter page and the Dearborn Heights Police Department’s Facebook page is the only information currently available.

“The Michigan State Police Department is the lead investigator on this incident at our request,” he said. “Anything further would come from them.”