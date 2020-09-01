Driver’s license, vehicle renewal extension will expire Sept. 30

Appointments reserved for in-person SOS visits are available from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday from now until Sept. 30. Image: Alex Oakenman

LANSING – Those Michiganders who’s driver’s license, state ID or vehicle registration expires between March 1 and Sept. 30 have till Sept. 30 to complete their renewals, the The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) announced today.

With that deadline now a month away, MDOS is encouraging drivers who haven’t completed their renewals to make a plan to do so immediately. Many driver’s license and ID renewals can be completed online at ExpressSOS.com.

MDOS has recently expanded Secretary of State branch office hours to accommodate renewals for driver’s licenses and state IDs that expire between Jan. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2020, and must be renewed in person. In-person appointments at SOS branches are available from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, from now until Sept. 30. Those appointments can be made by visiting Michigan.gov/SOS or calling 888-SOS-MICH (767-6424).

Vehicle registration and tab renewals should be completed online, by mail or at one of the 121 self-service stations located across the state. To renew at a self-service kiosk, drivers only need their license plate number and the last four digits of their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or the renewal noticed mailed to them by MDOS.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to address customer needs during the pandemic, we have expanded our branch hours and added a number of appointments to ensure everyone who needs to is able to renew their driver’s license or ID ahead of the Sept. 30 deadline,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “There are still many available appointments, and anyone who has not handled their renewals is encouraged to do so immediately.”