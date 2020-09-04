Dearborn Heights City Council puts forward resolution to potentially remove Mayor from office

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – A resolution that is included on the agenda for an upcoming Dearborn Heights City Council meeting mentions researching how to remove Daniel Paletko from office as Mayor.

The resolution comes after an 18 month back and forth between Paletko and the city council in regards to issuing a financial audit on the city’s financial records.

The resolution put forth on the agenda by Council Chairwoman Denise Malinowski-Maxwell mentions the numerous vetoes issued by Paletko.

“Mayor Paletko continues to delay the investigation in every way he can,” the resolution said. “Vetoing every city council resolution related to the investigation and failing to comply with the subpoena, even after his countless vetoes have all been overridden. Mayor Paletko issued a nine page letter to the council on August 26 objecting to the council’s valid subpoena, despite having no legal authority to do so.”

The resolution also claims that Paletko has been utilizing the services of attorney Gary Miotke despite not having a valid contract with the city.

“Mayor Paletko appears to be utilizing the services of former corporation counsel Gary Miotke in preparing the objection to council’s subpoena despite Mr. Miotke’s appointment expiring and not putting forward a contract to support such services to the city,” it said. “City council has repeatedly requested that the mayor recommend the appointment of a new corporation counsel since city council did not confirm the re-appointment of Mr. Miotke, and the mayor continues to refuse to perform this charter mandated duty.”

In the resolution, a letter from Malinowski-Maxwell to Paletko stating his failure to perform mayoral duties is misconduct in office, is also mentioned.

“Therefore be it resolved that the Dearborn Heights City Council endorses and ratifies the Council Chair’s letter as the position of the entire city council,” the resolution said. “The Dearborn Heights City Council hereby declares that it intends to pursue any and all legal methods available in support of its financial investigation and may initiate actions to remove Daniel S. Paletko from the office of mayor if he fails to comply with the city council’s lawful financial investigation and if the mayor continues to put the city in jeopardy by not recommending an alternative corporation counsel for the city.

“And be it finally resolved that the lawfirm of Schenk & Bruetsch PLC is hereby requested to research the legal requirements for removing the mayor from office on the grounds of misconduct in office or other applicable grounds in the event that the mayor continues to obstruct city council’s investigation, continues to defy its subpoena(s), and otherwise continues to ignore the charter mandated duties of his office.”