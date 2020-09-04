Dearborn police seeking assault suspect allegedly involved in shooting

Dearborn police are seeking assault suspect Howard Jermaine Trammell, 24, who was allegedly involved in a shooting

DEARBORN — On Tuesday, August 25, Dearborn police officers responded to a shooting that occurred on the 14300 block of Michigan Avenue at approximately 5:15 pm.

The suspects, described as two Black males, fled the scene. A 26-year-old Dearborn resident was transported to a local hospital with a non-fatal gunshot wound.

After a thorough investigation and interviews with several witnesses, the suspects were identified as a 26-year-old Pontiac resident, Joseph Jerimiah Conyers, and a 24-year-old Rochester Hills resident, Howard Jermaine Trammell. For their part, investigators were able to determine the shooting was not a random act of violence.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office approved multiple-count felony complaint against the two suspects to include the following charges:

Robbery-armed

Assault with intent to murder

Assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder

Firearms-possession by felon

Ammunition-possession by felon

Weapons-carrying concealed

Assault with a dangerous weapon-felonious assault

Felony firearm

Habitual offender-second notice

Conyers was apprehended by Dearborn Officers in Auburn Hills within four hours of the incident. He was arraigned before Judge Sam Salamey of the 19th District Court on felony charges and issued a $300,000 cash bond.

Trammell is currently being sought and the Dearborn Police Department and U.S. Marshals-Detroit are asking for the public’s assistance.

U.S. Marshals- Detroit: 313-234-5656

Crime Stoppers: 1-800-733-2587

Dearborn Sergeant James Isaacs: 313-943-2106