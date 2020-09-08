Dearborn Police looking for information on cell phone theft

Dearborn Fresh at 13661 Colson St. Dearborn. Photo: Dearborn Fresh Facebook

DEARBORN – Dearborn Police Department have issued a statement requesting help from the public to help get more information on an incident that occurred at Dearborn Fresh on Sunday.

At approximately 6:56pm on Sunday, September 6, numerous cell phones were stolen from a kiosk located inside Dearborn Fresh Supermarket at 13661 Colson in Dearborn.

While the incident was captured on video, Dearborn police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact the police department directly at 313-943-2241.

Above: CCTV footage from Dearborn Fresh Supermarket , courtesy of Dearborn Police

Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said it’s important for anyone to report what they know.

“It is important that anyone able to identify this individual contact the Dearborn Police Department,” he said. “Crimes of this nature have an adverse impact on not only the retailers, but our community as well.”

If you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, text your tip to CRIMES (274637), or go to www.1800speakup.org