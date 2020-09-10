Dearborn Heights approves “protective” gear for its police department

The Dearborn Heights Police Department requested the purchase of "protective" gear totaling $11,678

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — The City Council has approved the purchase of “protective” gear as requested by Police Chief Mark Meyers during a recent Council meeting.

The request included the purchase of 40 riot shields, 40 riot helmets and 40 straight batons totaling $11,678.

In the request submitted by Meyers to the City Council, the purchase of this riot gear is a result of the protests that have been ongoing throughout the country.

“Over the past several months, we have seen peaceful, purposeful and justifiable protests taken over by individuals and groups whose purpose is to create fear, chaos, violence and destruction,” the request said. “In an effort to protect those lawfully assembled, I am respectfully requesting the purchase of protective helmets, protective shields and associated equipment for our officers. I feel that the items are needed and should be expedited for the protection of all parties.”

The motion to approve the payment and purchase of this equipment was put forth by Councilman Ray Muscat and seconded by Councilman Dave Abdallah and was voted on unanimously.

The request from Meyers also said that the purpose for this gear is to train.

“One of the many roles the Dearborn Heights Police is tasked with is to safely and professionally protect the First Amendment right to peacefully assemble,” the request said. “This is accomplished through preparation and proper training.

“The need to protect those lawfully assembled, the need to have our residents and business owners feel safe in their stores and the need to safely equip our officers has never been greater. These items would provide our officers with the training and equipment needed to protect protesters, citizens, visitors and themselves from projectiles, debris and most other items used to cause harm or injury while performing lawful police duties in the chaos of civil unrest, violence and destruction.”