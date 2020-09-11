Free drive-through COVID-19 testing coming to Hamtramck for this weekend

The free drive-through test is available for all non-symptomatic Wayne County residents. Photo: Mufid Majnun

HAMTRAMCK – County and state officials have struck a partnership to bring free drive-through testing for non-symptomatic residents at Bridge Academy East School in the city of Hamtramck this Saturday and Sunday.

Testing will be performed at the Bridge Academy East parking lot on 9600 Buffalo Street, one block east of Conant. No pre-registration no insurance or doctor’s note is required to receive the test.

“Starting with Hamtramck, Wayne County is offering testing within the communities hardest hit by COVID-19,” said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans.

Wayne County is coordinating with localities to host test sites closer to homes of residents. This is the first in a series of testing opportunities planned through the remainder of the year. These testing events will occur twice a month in different Wayne County communities.

Tests will be administered by Michigan National Guard personnel, while volunteers from Wayne County Executive’s office and the City of Hamtramck will conduct traffic management and registration for participants. The testing offered at this site is diagnostic, nasal swabs administered with residents remaining in their vehicle.

More info:

Bridge Academy – East School parking lot (one block east of Conant St.)

Saturday, September 12, 2020

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, September 13, 2020

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Any Wayne County non-symptomatic residents seeking COVID-19 testing is eligible.